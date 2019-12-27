|
Laurian M. George
April 30, 1924 - November 23, 2019
Sun City, Arizona
Laurian M. George age 95, "Lauriano", passed away peaceful after being on dialysis for six years. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa, in 1987, and his son Daniel in October 2019. Laurian was born in Hayward, CA to Isidore and Juliana George. Laurian attended and graduated from Hayward High in 1942. After graduation he was drafted in to the Army Air Corp in 1943. He served in the European Theater. His plane was shot down and was MIA/POW in Dec.1944. After the war he returned to the states and married Theresa in 1947. After retirement from NAS Alameda, CA he and Theresa travel extensively throughout the United States. Laurian leaves behind his sons, Isreal George of Sumas, Washington, David George (Roxana) of Oakland, CA, daughters Laurianne Behrens of Modesto, CA, Jeanne George (George) of Lovelock, NV and Catherine Barnes (Donald) of Kansas City, MO. He also leaves 10 grand children, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019