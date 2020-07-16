1/1
Laurie Westwood Yoder
{ "" }
Laurie Westwood Yoder
July 9, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Laurie was taken to Heaven by her Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born to Jack and Sherrill Barnett Westwood in Berkeley, CA 1959. Her family moved to Concord, in 1964, where she lived. A 1977 graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School, Concord.
Laurie enjoyed horseback riding, art projects, and attending live concerts. She was a sports fan of all Bay Area Teams. She was a very kind and compassionate friend to everyone.
Employed 27 years at Costco's Stores in Antioch and Concord. Her son, Rodney Yoder, the light of her life, survives her. Also survived by mother, Sherrill Barnett Westwood; sister, Donna Francken (Gustavo); Aunt Shirley Perriera; Aunt Carroll Elliott; niece Amanda Francken; nephew Nick Francken; and cousins. Predeceased by father Jack Westwood.
Services July 17, 2020 at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary,
2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA, Viewing 12 noon, Service 1 P.M. Bring folding chairs and cooler if you wish to sit during graveside service.
No reception due to Covid19.
Philip Schaffer
925-935-3311


View the online memorial for Laurie Westwood Yoder

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
You were such a delightful person from your earliest years. Full of laughter! I will meet with you in Heaven some day. Missing you until then.
Sherrill Westwood
Mother
