LaVern Neu

May 30, 1934 - July 7, 2019

Pleasanton

LaVern Neu, loving husband, proud father of 5, grandfather of 16 & great-grandfather to 17 was called home to God on July 7th after a short illness. LaVern was born in Roselle, Iowa to Peter & Francis Neu. There he attended school and worked on the family farm. He then joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for 2 years during the Korean War. On May 29th 1956 he married the love of his life Arleen Klocke & they were married 56 yrs. until her death in 2012. They moved West to California where they put down roots to raise a family. LaVern joined the road construction industry which he remained in for 62 years working all over the SF Bay Area. In 1965 he was a founding member of Neu Bros. Grading & Paving along with his brothers. In 1980 he created his own company of Re-New Construction. Over the the years he mentored, employed and was a friend to all. He worked hard, was fair and was a genuinely beloved by many. He loved all sports, playing cards, and hosting parties for his family. He is survived by his children Sharon (David) Amaya, Nancy Neu-Lober, Kevin (Tabitha) Neu, Rhonda (Mike) Courtemanche, 33 grandkids, sisters Edna Mae Wuebker, Patricia (Darrell) Berg, brothers Earl (Jeanne) Neu, William (Jackie) Neu, Kenneth Neu, numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his wife Arleen Neu, son Brian Neu, grandson Kevin Jason, son in law Tom Lober, brother Jerome Neu & sister Vivian Hulsing.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held AT 10:00 AM on FRIDAY JULY 19TH at ST. AUGUSTINE CHURCH, 3999 BERNAL RD, PLEASANTON, CA 94566 followed by luncheon.

The family requests any donations be made in his honor the The .





View the online memorial for LaVern Neu Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019