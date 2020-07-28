LaVerne PeraltaFeb. 12, 1935 - July 24, 2020Resident of Moraga, CALaVerne Peralta, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, departed from this life on July 24, 2020 at 85 years of age.LaVerne Garnette Roy was born on Feb. 12, 1935 in Merced, CA to Edward and Udell Roy. She had fond memories of being raised in "the valley." LaVerne went on to receive her nursing degree and her career spanned over 50 years.LaVerne and Don Peralta were married in 1956 and later moved to Moraga to raise their 6 children. LaVerne was a longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Moraga. She had a true passion for helping others through her service to the parish, where she met many lifelong friends.LaVerne was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Don. She is survived by her children, Cathy, Bob, Scott, Karen, Gregg and Gayle. Nana Wala proudly boasted about her 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her brother, Dr. Delwin Roy.LaVerne's caring personality will always be remembered by those lucky enough to have known her.Private service will held for immediate family at this time.