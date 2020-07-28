1/
LaVerne Peralta
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVerne Peralta
Feb. 12, 1935 - July 24, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
LaVerne Peralta, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, departed from this life on July 24, 2020 at 85 years of age.
LaVerne Garnette Roy was born on Feb. 12, 1935 in Merced, CA to Edward and Udell Roy. She had fond memories of being raised in "the valley." LaVerne went on to receive her nursing degree and her career spanned over 50 years.
LaVerne and Don Peralta were married in 1956 and later moved to Moraga to raise their 6 children. LaVerne was a longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Moraga. She had a true passion for helping others through her service to the parish, where she met many lifelong friends.
LaVerne was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Don. She is survived by her children, Cathy, Bob, Scott, Karen, Gregg and Gayle. Nana Wala proudly boasted about her 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her brother, Dr. Delwin Roy.
LaVerne's caring personality will always be remembered by those lucky enough to have known her.
Private service will held for immediate family at this time.


View the online memorial for LaVerne Peralta

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved