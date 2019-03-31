LAVERNE WILBERT HALL

May 8, 1926 – March 26, 2019

Resident of Danville

LaVerne W. Hall passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California at the age of 92. He was born in Kincaid, Illinois on May 8, 1926 to Wilbert and Willadean Grace Hall. At a young age the family moved to Richmond, CA where he graduated from Richmond High School.

LaVerne was a WWII Veteran serving his country with honor. Part of the Marine Detachment aboard the USS Wisconsin, he served in five major campaigns and was a member of the Marine Corps League in Danville. After the war he attended Sacramento City College where he met and married Gladys Madeleine Courter. They were married 69 years. LaVerne went on to complete his education at San Jose State where his athleticism in track and field gained state recognition. He often talked of competing in the West Coast Relays and continued his love of running at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. He did graduate studies at The University of California, Berkeley. He was employed for 34 years by the Richmond School District and retired from the faculty at De Anza High School after coaching and teaching for 28 years. After retiring, he and Gladys relocated to Seattle where they lived for 25 years until moving back to the Bay Area.

In later years, LaVerne loved cycling. At age 62, after riding his bicycle daily for "fitness and pleasure", he decided to ride solo and trek across America. He started in Seattle, Washington and ended in Atlantic City, New Jersey 28 days later! His other cycling trips included England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Dad loved to tell jokes and nobody appreciated his jokes more than he. He was a wonderful father who was always present, influential, and although he expected diligence, his love was equally clear. After his sons and daughters had their own families, "Grandpa Hall" brought the same love and laughter to his grandchildren who adored him.

His loss leaves a void in the hearts of many. He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys and granddaughter Courtney Hall. He is survived by his five children, Susan Williams and husband Stephen of Clovis, Nancy Fagan of Danville, Kevin Hall of Pacheco, Karen Bailey and husband Frederick of Bristow, VA and Jeff Hall and wife Tracy of Hickory, NC. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Classic Care Home in Walnut Creek for their loving care during his last few months of life.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, top of Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in LaVerne's name to West Contra Costa Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund: WCCRESF, PO Box 703, El Cerrito, CA 94530 or The Marine Corps League Mount Diablo Detachment No. 942, 400 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA 94526.





