LaVonne Lynch
Jan. 22 1934 - Sept. 15, 2019
Castro Valley
LaVonne was born in Wisconsin, her family moving to the California Bay Area at the start of World War Two. Her father Lyman was an expert carpenter and her mother Geraldine was a housewife and beautician. LaVonne remembered having to do many house chores, like ironing and starching the sheets, and plucking the chickens, while her mother was working. It took her a while to enjoy chicken again after those years. LaVonne attended Saint Joseph's Presentation Grammar School. She attended Saint Joseph's High School and received a one year scholarship from the Presentation Mother's Club. She graduated in 1951. Her brother Robert describes her as an exceptionally good student who worked very hard and never liked receiving a B grade in anything. LaVonne continued to keep in touch with her High School and Nursing School classmates, and was celebrating regular gatherings with them well into the 2010's.
LaVonne attended UC Berkeley and there met Edward Lynch at the Newman Center. She received her AA degree from Berkeley then completed her BS in Nursing studies at UCSF. She became a Registered Nurse and a Certified Public Health Nurse in 1956.
LaVonne and Ed were married in 1955 and travelled through New Mexico for their honeymoon, where Ed had been stationed during WWII. They had three children, starting with William in 1956, then MaryAnn in 1957, and Barbara in 1961. LaVonne and Ed were very involved in the conscientious objector's program during the Vietnam War, and the children sometimes worried their parents would be arrested at a Peace protest. The pair were also active in the Saint Isidore's Catholic Church community in Danville, and made deep friendships that lasted a lifetime. Ed suffered a long and difficult illness in the mid-1970's and LaVonne cared for him throughout, so that he could die at home.
LaVonne returned to the Nursing field after Ed's death, and earned her MS degree in Nursing from UCSF, obtained her Community College Instructor Credential in 1975, and became a Certified School Audiometrist in 1976. She obtained a Nurse Practitioner certification in 1981 from the University of Colorado. She taught nursing at UCSF and Cal State, and provided school nursing services in the Castro Valley School District, retiring in 1993.
LaVonne's retirement years were filled with travel, which she loved above all. She had a curious nature for different cultures and people, and always wanted to talk with people around the world about the real things of life. As she slowed down later in life, she relocated to an apartment in Castro Valley and there met Richard "Pete" Petersen who put the sparkle back in her eyes, and who watched over her devotedly through her final days. She touched many lives through her Nursing and through the everyday conversations she would strike up with everyone she encountered. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren (Kathleen, Marisa, Preston, and Annabella) and her brother Robert Weisenberger. A Mass will be held Friday September 27th at 11:00AM at Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley. May she be at peace.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019