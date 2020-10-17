Lawrence Avila GonzalesDecember 5, 1929 - October 7, 2020Resident of San Pablo, CALawrence "Larry" Avila Gonzales, Korean War combat veteran and Richmond community activist, died peacefully October 7, 2020 due to natural causes at his home in San Pablo at the age of 90. His service to his community and country and his commitment to social justice continues to inspire his family and friends.He was born Lorenzo Gonzalez to Victorina Avila and Encarnacion Gonzalez in Richmond, California on December 5, 1929. Yet as was common in schools in that era, his first name was Anglicized and the second "z" in his surname was changed to an "s."Lawrence Gonzales, also known as Larry, was raised in Pt. Richmond and North Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School in 1948.He joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that same year and his unit was called into active duty in mid-1950 to help repel the North Korean invasion of South Korea. A member of the Marines 1st Division, Larry participated in several major campaigns, including the Inchon Landing, the liberation of Seoul, and the famed Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Veterans of that battle, in which the 1st Division escaped entrapment by numerically superior forces in freezing weather, are called "the Chosin Few."Larry married Catalina Salvatierra in her native San Diego in April 1952 and they re-located to Richmond in 1955 where they raised five children.Larry was energetic, civic-minded, and always thinking about ways to help others. He was active at St. Mark's Catholic Church in the 1950's and 1960's and the president of the Coronado Elementary School PTA. Larry also became a prominent leader of the local Mexican-American community during the period of President Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty." In 1966, he was the principal co-founder and later executive director of the United Council of Spanish-Speaking Organizations, commonly known as "El Concilio." The organization operated a range of advocacy, translation, and transportation services.After his divorce, Larry married Genoveva Garcia in 1974. They had two children.In 1980, Larry co-founded another non-profit group, Familias Unidas, which provides mental health services to the Latino community. Throughout his activist years, he was a member of several city and county advisory boards.Larry also possessed many other talents and skills, as a handyman, gardener and tailor. He had a wry sense of humor and practiced a near-maniacal approach to recycling. Larry was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49'ers since their founding and rarely missed watching their games.Larry is survived by his sisters, Consuelo Hernandez of Fairfield, Ca. and Beatrice Velasco of Poway, Ca.; his brother John Velasco of Richmond; his former wife, Genoveva Garcia Calloway of San Pablo, seven children; Richard Gonzales (Tara Siler) of Oakland, Marco Gonzales (Christine) of Richmond, Sandra Flores (Alex) of San Diego, Lisa Gonzales (Allen Willey) of Fremont, Andrew Gonzales (Cindy) of Richmond, Petra Gonzales of San Pablo and Victor Gonzales (Alia Dolan) of Oakland; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Familias Unidas, 205 39th Street, Richmond, California 94805.Following his wishes, he will be cremated. Plans for a socially-distanced public service are pending.