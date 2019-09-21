|
Lawrence Charles Haun
April 4, 1953 - September 19, 2019
San Ramon
Larry was born In Philadelphia, PA to Charles Lawrence and Mary Barbara Haun. He moved to Alameda when he was two and grew up playing any sport possible on the fields and courts of his hometown. He attended St. Philip Neri Elementary School and St. Joseph High School before graduating from Alameda High School and attending Laney College.
Larry had a 30 year career as a driver for United Parcel Service, retiring when he was 51.
He was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors and even cajoled his wife into having a sports-themed room in their home.
Blessed with a loving, tight-knit family and dozens of devoted and caring friends, he died peacefully at home on his own terms, surrounded by love.
He leaves behind to forever miss him his wife of nearly 42 years, Janet, his children Christa (David Goldklang), Karen (Mike Johnson), and Matthew (Caroline Haun). He also leaves the joys of his life, his grandchildren who will always know him as their Papa, Corrinne Anne and Nora Jane Johnson, Charlie Max and baby brother-to-be Goldklang, and Philip Lawrence Haun.
He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved sister, Kathy Standafer.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 3100 Van Buren Street, Alameda on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall. Larry will be laid to rest at his happy place near his vacation home in South Lake Tahoe at a later date. At Larry's request, donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of America or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019