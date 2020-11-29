Lawrence (Larry) Earl Ross
10/27/36 - 11/05/20
Resident of Vacaville/Hayward
Lawrence Earl Ross passed away peacefully in Vacaville, CA on November 05, 2020 after struggling with the effects of dementia. Larry was born in Rodeo, CA to Ernest Elvin Ross and Phyllis Earleen Roberts. His older siblings Dixie Rose and Don Ross preceded Larry in his passing. Larry was married to Carole June Porter and had 3 children together. Later, he married Karen Agnes Dalen. Larry and Karen were married for 40 years and lived in Hayward until she passed in 2014. Larry then moved to Vacaville to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his children Wendi Strange and husband John, Mitch Ross and wife Karin, and son Don Ross. He was Grandfather to Spencer Ross, Tim Ross, Kym Strange, Michael Strange, Masie Ross, and Becca Hughes, and six amazing great grandchildren. Larry will also be missed by many extended family members and friends.
Larry was hired as an Oakland Firefighter when he was 22 years old. He moved up in rank the next 42 years and retired as a Lieutenant at Engine 25 in the Oakland Hills. He was directly involved during the 1989 Bay Area earthquake and the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, both of which he shared stories of heroism and tragedy. He is one of the heroes but would never say so. At the firehouse, they would take turns preparing meals for the crew. Larry only knew how to cook one thing: lasagna. But I understand it was awesome! The family of firefighters is a brotherhood, and he made some very special relationships throughout those years.
Larry was also an avid Softball player and coach. Being a lefty, he was a natural first baseman. But his real love was hitting the ball, always aiming for the gap. In 1970 - 2000, he was part of the Oakland Firefighters Department softball league. In 1994 - 2014 Larry played on the Hayward Area Recreation District (HARD) Senior softball league. While playing in the HARD league, he coached the "Rowdy's" and the "Gamblers" senior teams for several years. He was very proud when the 70-year-old league beat the 60-year-old league. Softball was another family and brotherhood he genuinely loved. Larry built many lifelong friendships through the game of softball.
Larry loved to joke around, talk like Donald Duck to make you laugh, and was always a flirt (yet very polite) with the ladies. And they sure did love him! He was always a joy to be around. Everyone would have a smile on their face when spending time with Larry.
A small "family-only" service will be held for Larry at the McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville and will then be interned at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Richmond, CA, next to his beloved wife, Karen.
God Bless you Dad. You will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you!
Notes can be left on Legacy.com
or send to Wendi Strange, 7383 June Bug Lane, Vacaville, CA 95688. View the online memorial for Lawrence (Larry) Earl Ross