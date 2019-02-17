Lawrence Elmer Trainer

Feb. 13, 1926 - Feb. 1, 2019

Resident of Concord

Lawrence Elmer Trainer, 92, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019 due to a stroke. He was born Feb. 13, 1926 in Santa Cruz, CA.

Larry served in the US Navy during WWII. After his service, he raised a family in Concord, CA, where he lived in his home for 54 years. He retired from the Tosco Refinery in Martinez, CA, but continued to work for Walnut Creek Honda until his passing. He was a member of The Improved Order of Red Men and stayed an avid gardener throughout his life, growing vegetables in the Concord Community Garden.

He is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Trainer, and his son Robert Trainer. Larry is survived by his daughters Lynn Tierney, Denise Clausen, Susan Trainer and Peggy Bennett; his grandchildren Diana and Kevin Tierney, Kristen Gutierrez, Michael Mealey, Brian Snow, Jennifer Ojeda, Krystle Jackson, Samantha and Joseph Bennett; his great grandchildren Richard and Ryan Mealey, Erik and Morgan Gutierrez, McKenzie Tierney, and Elisa Ojeda.

He was laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Concord, CA where a private service was held for family.

Larry will be missed by his family and numerous friends.





