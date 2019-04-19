Lawrence G. Rogers

Jan. 23, 1928-April 15, 2019

Concord

Larry passed away peacefully on April 15 at the age of 91. He was in a hospice facility close to the family home in Concord.

Larry comes from a long line of native San Franciscans. He was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and then SF City College. He found a job with Pacifc Telephone, now AT&T, at the age of 17. It was here that he met his lifelong wife and companion, Clare Wilson. They were married in 1951. The Korean War had broken out and the Army called up Larry for service. He was stationed on the East Coast working in the Intelligence Division. Their first son David was born in 1953 while stationed in Fort Meade in Maryland.

Returning to San Francisco after discharge, the family settled in to a new home in Daly City where Keith was born in 1956. Growing tired of the constant fog, the family moved to Concord in 1968. The family enjoyed vacations and soon Larry and Clare got the travel bug and started to see the world. Larry retired in 1983 beginning the second half of their lives volunteering. Larry followed his interest in history as a volunteer at the Vallejo Museum. This, along with time to research the family history, led to his new interest in the American Civil War. Finding a photograph of his Civil War veteran great grandfather at the Museum spurred his interest further to find all there was to know about Californians in the Civil War. That research led to the family becoming reenactors, showing and telling the public about the Civil War. All the years of research culminated with Larry and Keith writing a book about their ancestor called "Their Horses Climbed Trees" in 2001.

When reenacting became a little too strenuous, Larry and Clare volunteered at the Clayton Library where they received special recognition for their efforts there. The last years Larry kept active working at gardening, his various collections and, of course, history.

His sister Irene precedes Larry in death in 2016. He is survived by his wife Clare and sons, David and Keith.

Friends and family will be notified if there is to be a memorial service.





View the online memorial for Lawrence G. Rogers Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary