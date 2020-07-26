Lawrence JosephRay, Jr.May 13, 1936 - July 7, 2020Resident of Alturas, CAOn July 7, 2020, God knew Lawrence needed to rest and so He called him home.Lawrence was born May 13, 1936 to the late Lawrence and Verda Ray. He was raised in Martinez, California on a small farm in Franklin Canyon. He attended Alhambra High School and married his high school sweetheart, Darelyn Hart. They had three children Teri, Jeff and Brad. He was one of the founding members of the "Martinez Dogies", a horse group which later became the 4-H Club. He was a member of the Martinez Gun Club, enjoyed playing softball in the Adult Martinez league, as well as competition water skiing from Martinez to Pittsburg in the Carquinez Straits.In the early 70's Lawrence moved his family to Orland, California and after his divorce he married Sandra Retzloff in January, 1977.Lawrence was preceded in death by his dad, mom, sisters Diane Strickland and Donna Hogan and brothers Oren and Mike Ray. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Sandi of 43 years, his children Teri Steinle, Jeff Ray (Kristen), and Brad Ray and stepson Tony Enos. He is also survived by his sister Pam Beaty (Jerry) and his brother Chris Ray (Teresa). He had 3 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Lawrence had many nieces and great nieces. He and his ranch hold some very special memories for his nephews and great nephews.Lawrence and Sandi moved to Alturas, California in 1988, settled on the Rattlesnake Creek Ranch where he and Sandi raised cattle, goats, horses, donkeys, mules and chickens.Lawrence had many occupations over the years he was a carpet/linoleum installer and raised alfalfa but his favorite was being a cattle rancher. His favorite hobbies were tournament trap shooting (he had just competed the weekend before his death), deer hunting with his son Jeff, other family members and friends.Celebration of Life are pending due to the Covid-19.Kerr MortuaryPh: (530) 233-3930