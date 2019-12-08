East Bay Times Obituaries
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
37588 Fremont Blvd,
Fremont, CA
Lawrence Kevin Hulse


1946 - 2019
Lawrence Kevin Hulse Obituary
Lawrence Kevin Hulse
September 22, 1946 - November 29, 2019
Resident of Fremont, CA
Lawrence (Larry) Kevin Hulse, age 73, of Fremont, California passed away, November 29th, 2019.
He was born in San Francisco, California on September 22nd, 1946 at St. Luke's Hospital to the late Rosanna and Gerald Hulse. Larry graduated from Mission High School of San Francisco in 1965. He worked for the City of Hayward for over 32 years, eventually retiring as a Supervising Building Inspector. Larry was married to Karen Hulse on March 27th, 1976.
Larry enjoyed restoring vintage cars and motorcycles. He would attend various car events with friends and family. He was an accomplished craftsman who used his skills to help and teach others. In his retirement, Larry began his own Drafting Services and spent time with his family, playing cards and watching his grandchildren grow throughout the years.
He was survived by his loving wife Karen of 43 years and their three children, Kelly (Orlando), Gerald (Shannon) and Daniel. Larry was adored by his six grandchildren, Anthony, Ciara, Briana, Vanessa, Benjamin and Conor. He was loved and supported over the years by his sisters, Geraldine Ryden, Kathy Calabrese and his late sister Noel Hulse. Larry had many nieces and nephews who he enjoyed spending time with.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 20th 2019 at Holy Spirit Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something special with your family this holiday season and raise a toast in his memory.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
