Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bede
26950 Patrick Ave
Hayward, CA
Lawrence Lowman


Lawrence Lowman Obituary
Lawrence Lowman
August 14, 1925-March 7, 2019
Hayward
Larry passed away peacefully at home. He was a 60-year resident of Hayward and long-time parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church. He was a World War II US Navy veteran. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Diane. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Selvidge (Todd) of Mountain House,& granddaughters, Aydan & Kayleigh Selvidge. Vigil services 3/14, 6:30-8pm at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward. Catholic mass at 9:30am on Fri 3/15 at St. Bede, 26950 Patrick Ave, Hayward, with graveside service to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers to American Kidney Fund or United Way.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019
