Lawrence Lowman
August 14, 1925-March 7, 2019
Hayward
Larry passed away peacefully at home. He was a 60-year resident of Hayward and long-time parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church. He was a World War II US Navy veteran. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Diane. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Selvidge (Todd) of Mountain House,& granddaughters, Aydan & Kayleigh Selvidge. Vigil services 3/14, 6:30-8pm at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward. Catholic mass at 9:30am on Fri 3/15 at St. Bede, 26950 Patrick Ave, Hayward, with graveside service to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers to American Kidney Fund or United Way.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019