Lawrence Patrick Lane

Resident of Martinez

Lawrence Patrick Lane, beloved husband, fond father, and faithful friend, died in Martinez, CA on April 27, 2019. Born in San Diego, CA on November 21, 1946 to Lawrence Frederick and Sylvia Lane. Married for more than three decades to Agnes Ledeboer, he is also survived by his children Robert and Deanne.

Larry was known as someone whose interests ranged far and wide. The all-too-brief time that Larry shared with us was marked by an invincible joie de vivre, an unforgettable sense of humor, and an open-hearted embrace of life. A good-natured, thoughtful, inspiring, and attentive presence in the lives of so many, he was treasured by his family and friends in the United States, the Netherlands, and Belgium. He will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father, and devoted friend who faced the journey of his life with fearless passion and bravery.

Donations in memory of Larry may be made to .





