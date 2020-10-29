1/1
Lawrence (Larry) Sampson
1938 - 2020
Aug. 11, 1938 - Oct. 4, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
In loving memory of Larry Sampson, a longtime resident of Livermore. For over 50 years, Larry was involved in the community and its development. Larry has gone in peace to join his wife Mary, daughter Catherine and son James. Larry is survived by his sons, Mark, David and Matthew and their adoring families.
For complete obituary, condolences and information on a future celebration of life, please go to https://www.inmemori.com/lsampson-u43yy/tab-infos


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
