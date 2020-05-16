Lawrence Shindelus
June 26, 1947-May 12, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Lawrence Fredrick "Larry" Shindelus
On May 12, 2020, Lawrence "Larry" Shindelus passed away peacefully in Antioch, CA. Born in Minnesota in 1947, Larry and his family relocated to California and eventually settled in Concord. A graduate of Mt. Diablo High School, Larry worked for over 50 years as a railroad engineer for Burlington Northern Santa Fe before eventually retiring. He was a kind, gentle, and sentimental man, a loving husband and father, and one who always had a passion for making you laugh. He loved travelling in his motorhome, fishing, the San Jose Sharks, and playing cribbage.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Katherine, his three sons Paul, Matthew, and Benjamin, his brothers Timothy and Joseph, his sister Margaret, and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Gracie. He will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be conducted at Ouimet Brothers in Concord, CA once the "shelter-in-place" policy is lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Larry's name to the American Cancer Society.
Ouimet Brothers
attn: Paris Guinn
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
Published in East Bay Times on May 16, 2020.