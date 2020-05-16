Lawrence Shindelus
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Shindelus
June 26, 1947-May 12, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Lawrence Fredrick "Larry" Shindelus
On May 12, 2020, Lawrence "Larry" Shindelus passed away peacefully in Antioch, CA. Born in Minnesota in 1947, Larry and his family relocated to California and eventually settled in Concord. A graduate of Mt. Diablo High School, Larry worked for over 50 years as a railroad engineer for Burlington Northern Santa Fe before eventually retiring. He was a kind, gentle, and sentimental man, a loving husband and father, and one who always had a passion for making you laugh. He loved travelling in his motorhome, fishing, the San Jose Sharks, and playing cribbage.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Katherine, his three sons Paul, Matthew, and Benjamin, his brothers Timothy and Joseph, his sister Margaret, and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Gracie. He will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be conducted at Ouimet Brothers in Concord, CA once the "shelter-in-place" policy is lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Larry's name to the American Cancer Society.
Ouimet Brothers
attn: Paris Guinn
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521


View the online memorial for Lawrence Shindelus

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved