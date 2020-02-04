|
|
Lawrence Timothy Doyle
Sept. 29, 1950 – Jan. 29, 2020
Lifetime Resident of Contra Costa County
Lawrence Timothy Doyle passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, after a valiant battle with cancer. Even in his difficult times, Larry constantly inspired others with his love of travel, adventure and unending love for life.
Larry was born in Richmond, CA and graduated from Kennedy High School. Larry went on to earn his BA in History from Cal State Hayward and subsequently his MBA. Larry worked for the City of Richmond, Pacific Bell and then a concluded his career after 25 years as a Project Manager for BART.
Larry is survived by his wife Lynn; children Timothy, Catherine and Daniel; brother Brian; sister Carrie; and niece Nikki.
Larry was pre-deceased by his mother Claire Louise Wogan, father William Thomas Doyle, and older brother Patrick James.
Larry will be most remembered for his eloquent storytelling, picture taking, love for history and appreciation for the desert. Larry spent his life adventuring on road trips, documenting all photo-worthy opportunities, and orating the multi-generational past of his family. In addition, Larry always made time to attend his children's basketball games, scouting adventures, band excursions and much more.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 4-8PM (rosary at 6:30) at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Ln, San Pablo and Funeral Mass Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. David's Catholic Church, 5641 Esmond Ave, Richmond. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
