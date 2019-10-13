East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
VFW Hall
301 Main Street
Pleasanton, CA
View Map
Lawrence William Jackson


1945 - 2019
Lawrence William Jackson Obituary
Lawrence William Jackson
December 19, 1945 - September 14, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
With great sadness we announce the passing of Lawrence "Larry" Jackson, born in Seattle, Washington to Lois and William Jackson. Larry joined the US Navy in 1965. He was a Vietnam Veteran, who proudly served our country. When stationed at Moffett Field he married his wife, Diane. While in the Navy, Larry, Diane and their two daughters travelled together. Larry earned an MS Degree in Economics and retired after 22 years of service.
Larry and Diane made their home in Pleasanton, CA. He worked as a management recruiter and was active in the VFW Post 6298. Larry loved spoiling his grandsons, hanging out with is VFW buddies and traveling.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Diane of 43 years, daughters Vikki Cayere (James), grandson Joey, Carol Tastard (Christopher), grandsons Jason and Logan, brother Robert (Linda), sisters Diane, Nancy Alter (Warren), Patricia. Extended family, friends and neighbors will treasure the time they had with him forever.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the VFW Hall, 301 Main Street, Pleasanton.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
