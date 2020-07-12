My heart goes out to Leah's family & friends. I knew her when I was an AOPI at Cal back in the early 1970s. As our Chapter Advisor, she helped guide us as we tried out our wings as adults. After my days at Cal, I joined the Navy as an officer. I was unaware that Leah & I had another bond. I send my love from the Dallas, TX area. Right now, the song "Sigma Girls" is echoing in my heart. I also bid her the traditional Navy Farewell: Fair winds & following seas.

Lee Stubbs

Friend