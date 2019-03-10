Leah Wiseman

November 24, 1932-February 26, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Leah Wiseman 86, of Fremont, CA passed away on February 26, 2019. Leah was born to Alma and John "Honey" Wolf in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School in 1950 and attended Baylor University as an art major. She met her husband, David, when he was an aviation cadet at James Connally Air Force Base. Upon his graduation from aviation school, they were married in December 1952 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. After living in many places, they eventually settled in Fremont, CA.

Leah leaves behind her loving husband, David; her brother David; and her three daughters, Teri Edwards, Leesa Wiseman, and Amy Toth (Tim). She adored her three granddaughters, Amanda Pitman (great grandson Frankie), Brittany Brown, and Ariel Brown. Leah was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Brittany.

Leah was a lover of all animals and was devoted to Brittany's dog, Ruby, with whom she was best pals. Leah enjoyed touring with the Acorn A's Model A Club. Wherever Leah was, she made lifelong friends, including many foreign exchange students. Leah was talented as an artist and seamstress and had a recipe published in Better Homes & Gardens magazine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., Irvington Presbyterian Church, 4181 Irvington Ave., Fremont, CA 94538, where she was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Leah's memory to:

•Furry Friends Rescue, PO Box 7270, Fremont, CA 94537-7270,www.furryfriendsrescue.org/donations

•Fluffs and Scruffs a Dog Rescue, PO Box 567, Cathedral City, CA 92235, www.fluffsandscruffs.petfinder.com

•Animal rescue or





