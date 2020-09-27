1/1
Leatrice June Perez
1924 - 2020
Leatrice June Perez
June 27, 1924 - September 11, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Leatrice June Perez (nee McGill), 96, a longtime resident of the East Bay Area, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Lea, as she was known, was born on June 24, 1924 in Iowa City, Iowa. She moved to California as a child with her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
She married her beloved husband, Alois Oscar Perez and they went on to have two children, Garnett Gebhardt (nee Perez) and Steven Perez.
Lea devoted her life to her family and was passionate about tennis, line dancing, music and being surrounded by family and friends. Her greatest joy was being a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met.
Leatrice is predeceased by her parents; Garnett and William, four older siblings; Harland, Ruth, Cecil, and Juanita, husband Alois; also known as Butts, and grandson Tyler.
She is survived by her sister Betty, two children, Garnett and Steven; her four grandchildren, Eric, Jody, Jennifer and Jeffrey; her six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Gabriel, Tyler, Van and Audrey; her great-great-grandchild, Stryder; as well as, several supporting family members bonded by marriage.
Lea will be deeply missed by so many and will be remembered for her kindness and youthfulness. She is now with the angels and blissfully reunited with her beloved husband, Butts.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
