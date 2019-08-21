|
Lee A. Dravidzius
Aug. 9, 1945 - Aug. 17, 2017
Petersburg, Illinois
Lee Alex Dravidzius, 74, of Petersburg, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on August 9, 1945, the son of Louis and Jane (Woodworth) Dravidzius in Detroit, Michigan. He married Carla Cave on July 19, 2008, in Petersburg, and was very loved by the Cave family from Easton, Illinois.
Lee was accepted into the Detroit Magnet School, Cass Technical, as an art major where he was a classmate of Diana Ross and the Supremes. His senior year he won a national poster contest with his design being put on all postal delivery trucks. He was awarded a scholarship to the California College of Art where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. He was a Technical Animator at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories for 25 years. Lee belonged to several watercolors societies in California and Illinois. Besides being a talented artist, he was an accomplished woodworker and carpenter, skills he used to restore a hundred year old home in Livermore, California. Lee served our grateful nation in the Viet Nam War aboard the submarine USS Segundo in the Tonkin Gulf attaining the rank of QM3. He was a member of the VFW and Sub Vets.
Lee is survived by his wife, Carla; a step-daughter, Tania Nassar of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Elizabeth (husband George) Telfer of Troy, Michigan, and Marci Modolinski; and one brother, Al (Peggy) Dravidzius of Bangor, Maine.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lou and Paul Dravidzius; and his first wife, Oneida Dravidzius.
Lee's family will be hosting a memorial gathering on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg. There will be a celebration of Lee's life held at his family's home at a later date.
Memorials in Lee's name may be made to or the VFW.
Please visit Lee's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.
