|
|
Lee Eben Earl Coffeey
August 23, 1924 ~ December 4, 2019
Resident of Pacheco, California
Lee was born in Beaver City Nebraska to Arthur & Ollie Coffey. The youngest of 4 children. Lee joined the merchant marines in 1944 during world war II. He returned on leave and married his childhood sweetheart Wilma.
They moved to California where Lee went to work for Standard Oil, now Chevron. They had 3 children, Michael, Stephen and Susan.
He retired as a supervisor for Chevron after 38 years.
He later Married Betty who brought 2 stepdaughters into his life Kathy and Carol. Lee enjoyed travel. Especially with the Get Together Club travelling with other retirees in his RV. Camping, water skiing and fishing. Travelling to Hawaii, Hong Kong and Cruises to Alaska and The Bahamas. He was quick to laugh, play pranks and lend a hand. He loved people and made many friends old and young.
Survived by children Stephen Coffey (Tina), Susan DiMartino (Jeff) and Carol Board (John), 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren and 2 Great Great grandchildren many nieces, nephews and friends all of whom he treasured.
His Services will be December 18th, 2019 Oakmont Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette, Ca. 94549. Visitation at 10:00 am. Memorial at 11:00 am. Interment at 12:00 noon.
Reception immediately following. in lieu of flowers Lee supported and Hospice or .
View the online memorial for Lee Eben Earl Coffeey
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019