Lee Edward Barry
Aug 30, 1946-Apr 21, 2020
Alameda native, Lee Barry, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. A 4th generation Alamedan, Lee graduated from Alameda High School in 1964 and Cal State Hayward and spent his career in the Baker's Union. Always a baseball fan, Lee loved the LA Dodgers, especially Duke Snyder, the Oakland A's and in retirement sold tickets at the Oakland Coliseum and traveled around the country visiting baseball stadiums. He made many friends at the Coliseum, poker games, and was a regular at the Rossmoor Domino Club.
Lee is predeceased by his parents Douglas and Margaret Barry – who were "Bud and Mike" to all. He was the grandson of Esther Barry, the first female real estate agent in Alameda in the 1940's.
He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Barry Kummell, her husband Terry Kummell of Danville, their children Meredith Kummell of Alameda, and Mathew Kummell, his wife Vicky and children Bryn and Aidan of Greenwich, CT.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020