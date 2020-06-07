Lee HairDecember 10, 1935 - May 8, 2020Resident of El Dorado HillsLee Hair, known to family and friends as "The Polish Prince," passed away at home on May 8th due to complications from leukemia; he was 84. An avid Cubs fan, Lee was born on Chicago's North Side where, he'd say, "the doc stamped me as a Cubs fan as soon as I came out." He grew up in Walworth, WI where he played ball, swam in Lake Geneva and chased girls. As destiny would have it, he met Patricia Ann O'Hanlon from Lake Harriet, MN at a USO Christmas party the night before he shipped to Germany. Over the next two years, they exchanged hundreds of letters and became engaged even though they had only met once.The two married in 1961 and weary of the Midwest winters, they drove to CA, eventually settling in Concord, to start their life together. Daughter, Ginny, was conceived en route. Lee taught woodshop at Valley View Intermediate for over 30 years, where he made lifelong friends: Joe Noterangelo, Bill Tilson, Larry Andre, Arlen Curtis and many others. Despite the threatening 18"-high red routed wood letters across the top of his shop, "He Who Thinks by the Inch, and Talks by the Yard, Shall be Moved by the Foot," Lee was a popular teacher. Bryan was born in 1964 and soon Lee was coaching Bryan's little league teams and playing in several city leagues. Life was good for Lee; he and Bryan fished and traveled from Canada to the Trinity Alps to Minnesota and back; Lee and Pat spent weeks in Maui and Ireland where he discovered, Guinness. Baseball was the preferred religion in this Catholic household, and Ginny took her parents to see the Cubbies in Wrigley, and later took her dad to Cubs' games at Bay Area stadiums for years after. Lee LOVED life and will be missed dearly. Preceding Lee in death, was Pat, his wife of 48 years. Lee is survived by Ginny (Steve Epstein) and Bryan Hair (Jill); 5 grandchildren: Jesse and Adam Epstein, and Jessica, Jamie and Jolie Hair; his sister, Sally Martegani, and by his partner, Toni Como. Due to the current health crisis, no memorial is planned at this time; however, donations are kindly being accepted to the Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie; phone: (262) 394-3309; email: hswbfp@gmail.com