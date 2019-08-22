|
|
In Loving Memory
(Robert) Lee Hatcher II
May 20, 1949 - Apr 7, 2019
Former resident of Oakland and then Lafayette, CA, Lee was born May 20, 1949 in Oakland and died peacefully Apr 7, 2019 of prostate cancer, in Seattle, WA.
Lee graduated from Acalanes High School in 1967. He then graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR in 1971 with a BS in engineering and went on to work for Peterbuilt in Fremont, CA. He and his wife, Jacqui, and daughter, Suni, then moved to Seattle, WA and he had a successful career in engineering with Kramer, Chin and Mayo moving on to Juneau, AK in the 1980's for KCM as that company expanded north. He embarked on a new professional journey in 1989 after observing that the Visitor's Center for the Mendenhall Glacier no longer visualized the glacier due to the glacier's melting. He was profoundly affected by this observation and returned to obtain an education in Human Ecology by attending Free University of Brussels in Engineering Department. Lee achieved a masters degree and graduated summa cum laude from the Department of Engineering and Human Ecology, with the promise to help change the human conflict against the environment. He returned to the Seattle area to become executive director of Sustainable Seattle and started a career as a consultant in sustainability. He traveled around the world working with various groups to help them understand this concept. He devoted the rest of his professional life to facilitating groups to build awareness of the resources and tools that can help humans live in balance with the natural environment.
Lee married Carole Schroeder in 2006 and they established a life in Twisp, WA together. Lee is survived by Carole, his daughters Suni Hatcher (Bruce) and their children; Paige Monlux (Michael) and his daughters; Carol's children Morgan Mentzer and daughter and Benjamin Mentzer (Kathy) and new son; and sisters Gayle Peters (Rex) and Mary Lou Hatcher (John) and multiple nieces and nephews who fondly remember Lee.
View the online memorial for (Robert) Lee Hatcher II
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019