Leena Toivola
Jan. 24, 1941 - Feb. 5, 2020
Castro Valley
Leena Toivola was born to Lambert and Hilja Toivola in Kuusankoski, Finland, a young nation embroiled in a fierce war with the neighboring Soviet Union. She was an infant refugee, carried cross-country by parents – the youngest of eight siblings – fleeing an invading army to a new home in Turku, Finland, where she lived until emigrating to the United States in 1968 to join her sister, Pirkko Kurhi.
Leena was guarded and private, a devout Christian with a careful demeanor and a sly sense of humor, a beloved sister, aunt, and close friend to those who knew her. Leena was modest and humble and shied from attention or recognition, although compliments on her cooking or handcrafted art were quietly received to be later rewarded with much more of the same. She was an exceptional cook and baker – friends and relatives were often treated to a basketful of Karelian potato pastries or her signature Finnish meatballs. She was an ingrained and essential part of the Kurhi family of Castro Valley, and a best friend to nephews Andy and Eric. Leena will be deeply missed.
Leena is survived by her sister and best friend Pirkko and brothers Ensio and Taisto. Siblings Kaarina, Toivo, Pertti and Annikki preceded her in passing.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020