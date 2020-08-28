Leeza Vinogradov
May 25, 1937 - August 14, 2020
Resident of Rutland, MA
Leeza Vinogradov, formerly of Berkeley, CA, died peacefully at home in Rutland MA, surrounded by family. Burial and service were at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY on August 16th. Leeza was a retired nurse, an artist, and political activist. She is survived by daughters Donna Stewart, and Caryn Stewart and her partner David Gold, sisters Anyta Vinogradov Cosell and Irma Fishman, grandsons Sean Picotte and Graham Coombs, great grandchildren Maeve Picotte and Micah Picotte, nieces Maia Bond and Michele Grossman, nephews Eric Fishman and Alexander Bond, and dear friend Ali Patnoo. Contributions in Leeza's memory may be made to Code Pink www.codepink.org
, The Polly Klass Foundation www.pollyklassaction.org
, Rosenberg Fund for Children www.rfc.org
, Berkeley Humane Society www.berkeleyhumane.org
