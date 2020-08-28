1/1
Leeza Vinogradov
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leeza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leeza Vinogradov
May 25, 1937 - August 14, 2020
Resident of Rutland, MA
Leeza Vinogradov, formerly of Berkeley, CA, died peacefully at home in Rutland MA, surrounded by family. Burial and service were at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY on August 16th. Leeza was a retired nurse, an artist, and political activist. She is survived by daughters Donna Stewart, and Caryn Stewart and her partner David Gold, sisters Anyta Vinogradov Cosell and Irma Fishman, grandsons Sean Picotte and Graham Coombs, great grandchildren Maeve Picotte and Micah Picotte, nieces Maia Bond and Michele Grossman, nephews Eric Fishman and Alexander Bond, and dear friend Ali Patnoo. Contributions in Leeza's memory may be made to Code Pink www.codepink.org, The Polly Klass Foundation www.pollyklassaction.org, Rosenberg Fund for Children www.rfc.org, Berkeley Humane Society www.berkeleyhumane.org.


View the online memorial for Leeza Vinogradov

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved