Leila H. Nikischer
December 31, 1926 - August 24, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Leila Nikischer passed away peacefully in her home in Dublin with her family near her side. She was born on a farm in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada and ventured off to the United States as a young woman. She fell in love with a handsome sailor John Nikischer and they were married in 1954. They settled in Dublin in 1963 where they raised their children John and Lisa. Leila was active in the community and spent most of her life volunteering and helping others. She was especially active in the Dublin- San Ramon Women's Club and also donated her time to various charities. She worked for Alameda County on a medical van that visited Homeless Shelters in her later years. Her final resting place will be next to her husband John at the Dublin Pioneer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place on Oct 26 at Graham Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton at 1pm
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019