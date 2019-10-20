East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Nikischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila H. Nikischer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leila H. Nikischer Obituary
Leila H. Nikischer
December 31, 1926 - August 24, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Leila Nikischer passed away peacefully in her home in Dublin with her family near her side. She was born on a farm in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada and ventured off to the United States as a young woman. She fell in love with a handsome sailor John Nikischer and they were married in 1954. They settled in Dublin in 1963 where they raised their children John and Lisa. Leila was active in the community and spent most of her life volunteering and helping others. She was especially active in the Dublin- San Ramon Women's Club and also donated her time to various charities. She worked for Alameda County on a medical van that visited Homeless Shelters in her later years. Her final resting place will be next to her husband John at the Dublin Pioneer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place on Oct 26 at Graham Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton at 1pm


View the online memorial for Leila H. Nikischer
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now