Leila Kalin

December 13, 1931 - July 2, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Leila (Halbrook, Oliver) Kalin of Livermore, CA passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at the age of 87 in the company of her family and close friends Suzanne and Adam Pine. Leila was born in Neodesha, KS on December 13, 1931 to Luther and Lu Ella (Stevens) Halbrook. She married Jack Oliver of Neodesha in 1950 and had two children. The family moved to Fremont, CA in 1960. Jack died at the age of 42 and Leila later married Ed Kalin.

Leila's smile and effervescence lit up every room she entered. She loved to entertain and her home was always open to family, friends, and their guests. Leila was resilient, optimistic, community-minded, and loved children. She was called, "Grammy" by family and friends, alike, especially by the Pine family of Sunol, Ca. She cherished her beloved Sophie kitty who provided great companionship and entertainment.

Leila managed the office of Doctors Sylvester, Randall, and Wyman for 43 years. She attended Irvington Presbyterian Church beginning in 1960 and took an active role in leadership. Leila was a Past President and long-time member of the Fremont-Warm Springs Sunrise Rotary Club, served on the board of directors for the Fremont Symphony Guild, and was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a Past President of Friendship Force and led several international trips for to promote intercultural relations.

Leila is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Oliver, Schick) Oliver-Merrill and husband Paul of Pleasanton, daughter Chelsea (Schick) Stecyk and husband Coleman of Livermore, CA, and son Travis Schick of Henderson, NV; Stepdaughter, Renee Borenstein and husband, Issie of Fairfax, CA., her son David Yaskowitz, wife Carolyn Walker, their son Max, of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter Michelle (Yaskowitz) Smith, husband Mark, and her son Connor; Granddaughter Rebecca Holstead, husband Craig, and daughter Haley. Leila's son, Rodney Darrel Oliver, two brothers and one sister, preceded her in death.

A celebration of life for Leila will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Irvington Presbyterian Church, 4181 Irvington Ave, Fremont, CA 94538.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Leila's name to One Child, 1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 103, Fremont, CA or the Irvington Presbyterian Church.





