East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
264 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Palazzotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Ann Palazzotto


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Ann Palazzotto Obituary
Lena Ann Palazzotto
Aug 10, 1927 - Feb 8, 2020
San Lorenzo
Lena Ann Palazzotto entered peacefully into eternal rest at her San Lorenzo home on February 8, 2020. She was 92 years old.
She was born on August 10, 1927 at her parents' home in Oakland. Lena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and a great friend who will be missed greatly. Lena was happily married to Cosimo Palazzotto for 53 years, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Dr. Michael & Dr. Joyce Palazzotto, Woodbury, MN, Joanne & Allen Lindberg, San Lorenzo and John & Lisa Palazzotto, Castro Valley. She was a grandmother to Jonathan & Alex Lindberg and Dominic & Allison Palazzotto. She was great grandmother to Jonathan Lindberg and Tanner Smith. Beloved sister to Josephine Stout, Rose Marie Litz and Maryann Parrinello.
She was an active member of St. John Church for over 65 years. She had worked at San Lorenzo's Western 5 & 10 store for over 10 years and a majority of her working career as Director of Religion (Principal) for St. John CCD program for more than 45 years. She was affiliated with St. Gerard's, Eucharistic Ministers, and volunteering at San Leandro Hospital for the past 18 years. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, baking, reading, ceramics, entertaining for family & friends also her love of shopping (for the newest item). Lena was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friendships. She will be remembered for her easy going, generous nature, and kind soul.
Visitation will be Thursday February 13, at 4 – 8 pm, with a vigil at 7 pm. Mass at St. John's begins on Friday, February 14 at 10:30 am. Lena will be laid to rest at San Joaquin National Cemetery on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Donations can be made to the .


View the online memorial for Lena Ann Palazzotto
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -