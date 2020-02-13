|
|
Lena Ann Palazzotto
Aug 10, 1927 - Feb 8, 2020
San Lorenzo
Lena Ann Palazzotto entered peacefully into eternal rest at her San Lorenzo home on February 8, 2020. She was 92 years old.
She was born on August 10, 1927 at her parents' home in Oakland. Lena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and a great friend who will be missed greatly. Lena was happily married to Cosimo Palazzotto for 53 years, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Dr. Michael & Dr. Joyce Palazzotto, Woodbury, MN, Joanne & Allen Lindberg, San Lorenzo and John & Lisa Palazzotto, Castro Valley. She was a grandmother to Jonathan & Alex Lindberg and Dominic & Allison Palazzotto. She was great grandmother to Jonathan Lindberg and Tanner Smith. Beloved sister to Josephine Stout, Rose Marie Litz and Maryann Parrinello.
She was an active member of St. John Church for over 65 years. She had worked at San Lorenzo's Western 5 & 10 store for over 10 years and a majority of her working career as Director of Religion (Principal) for St. John CCD program for more than 45 years. She was affiliated with St. Gerard's, Eucharistic Ministers, and volunteering at San Leandro Hospital for the past 18 years. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, baking, reading, ceramics, entertaining for family & friends also her love of shopping (for the newest item). Lena was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friendships. She will be remembered for her easy going, generous nature, and kind soul.
Visitation will be Thursday February 13, at 4 – 8 pm, with a vigil at 7 pm. Mass at St. John's begins on Friday, February 14 at 10:30 am. Lena will be laid to rest at San Joaquin National Cemetery on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Donations can be made to the .
View the online memorial for Lena Ann Palazzotto
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020