Lena Benedetti Filice
Resident of Sunnyvale
Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Born July 14, 1920 in San Francisco. Departed this life on August 20 in Sunnyvale. Predeceased by her husband, Peter, parents Caesare and Teresa, and brother Remo.
She is survived by three children: son Frank and his wife Felice and their children Lisa and Michael; daughter Patricia Auld and her husband Kenneth and their children Jonathan and Jennifer as well as great grandchildren Jeremy and Nicholas; and son Peter and his wife Karen and their children Teresa, Daniel, and Christopher.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brother George (Virginia) and their children Susan, David, Maria and Alan. Also survived by her nephew Steve Poli and her niece Judy Clemons.
Graduated from Richmond High School and Heald Business College. As a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Parish, Mom sang in the choir and participated in many activities. She and Dad were Salesian Co-Operators and gave many hours of service to the school.
Committal will be private. Memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Sept. 7 at St. John the Baptist Church, El Cerrito. Reception following at La Strada Restaurant, San Pablo.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salesian College Preparatory Annual Fund, 2851 Salesian Avenue, Richmond CA 94804.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019