Lena L. RoselliniDecember 12, 1931 - September 19, 2020Resident of Danville, CALena passed away peacefully on September 19. Lena Litizia Parducci was born in Oakland, California to devote Italian Catholics and continued her love of America, her Italian heritage and faith. Lena graduated from St. Elizabeth High School and kept in contact with the life long friends she met there to the end. She met the love of her life Antonio (Tony) Rosellini shortly after he immigrated to Oakland from a war ravaged Italy and gained employment working for her father.Raising 5 children, Lena became quite well known for her passions like sewing, gardening and baking, passing some of these traits to her kids. She and Tony moved to Danville in 1976. She often put the needs of her family and children first like cooking & cleaning during our vacations at Clear Lake so that the children can get enough water skiing in during the day or making sandwiches while we were tobogganing at the snow. When they were empty nesters Lena decided to revisit her unfinished education by getting a realtor's license. Lena and Tony became very involved in the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) at St Isidore Church.Lena loved her family and visiting with her closest friends and relatives. She was an extremely devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend.Lena is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Antonio Rosellini, her daughter, Martha and husband Duane, son, Dan and his wife Dana, son, Tom and his wife Patti, twin sons, Greg and Jeff and wives, Brenda and Marie, grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Moriah, Jonathan and his wife, Melissa, Nick, Mia, Marc and Audrey, her sister, Anna, her husband, Bern, Nieces, Karen and Diane, great nephew, Tyler and nieces, Cassandra and Ariana.Lena joins her parents, Gino and Mary Parducci and her grandson, Patrick Caires. A private service will be held for immediate family in Danville.