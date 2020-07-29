Lena P. DameMay 28, 1929 - July 17, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CALena Azar Dame, age 91, died peacefully in her home on July 17, 2020, in Brentwood, CA, with a view of her backyard grapevines and surrounded by her 3 children. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas W. Dame.She was born in Central Falls, RI, a daughter of the late James & Nabiha (Mona) Azar. Lena was a graduate of Central Falls High School and Emmanuel College and earned 3 master's degrees from the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and Brown University. During her career, she traveled the world serving as an English teacher and school librarian and published a book before finally settling in CA to be near her grandchildren. She is known by all for her remarkable energy, dedication to family, and willingness to help others.She is survived by her 3 children Christine Yoshida, Patti Rohmeier, and Kevin Dame; 6 grandchildren; and her siblings Mary Goyette, James Azar, Rosemarie Canavan, and Raymond Azar. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her siblings Ossin Rowey, Louis Azar, Lillian Solomon, and Dennis Azar.A funeral service will be held on July 31st at 1:00 pm PST at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement in Garrison, NY. When it is safe for the family to travel Lena's burial service will be held at Saint Basil the Great Cemetery in Cumberland, RI.