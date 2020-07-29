Lena P. DameMay 28, 1929 - July 17, 2020Resident of BrentwoodLena Azar Dame, age 91, died peacefully in her home on July 17, 2020, in Brentwood, California, with a view of her backyard grapevines and surrounded by her three children. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas William Dame.She was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late James & Nabiha (Mona) Azar. Lena was a graduate of Central Falls High School and Emmanuel College, and subsequently earned three masters degrees from the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and Brown University. She began her career traveling the world teaching in Lakenheath, England; Central Falls, RI; Los Angeles, CA; Swansea, MA; and East Providence, RI. She served as a school librarian in the West Warwick, RI public school system for 20 years, followed by 2 years as an overseas librarian for the U.S. Department of Defense in Nuremberg, Germany. She also taught ESL for several years at the Community College of Rhode Island, and in 1995 she wrote an ESL book titled, "Serving Linguistically and Culturally Diverse Students."A dedicated grandmother, Lena moved to San Jose, CA in 1997 soon after her first grandson was born, where she taught English for the San Jose Unified School District. She later followed her grandchildren to Brentwood, CA and taught ESL for 5 years at Los Medanos College. Throughout her years in Brentwood, Lena also taught at-risk elementary school students at TutorWorks.Lena lived a complete life filled with adventure, personal enrichment, and service to others - all guided by a deep faith in God. Family and friends described her as "inspirational," "fiercely independent," and "a source of enormous and endless power." She was known for her advocacy of her children and grandchildren and for being a matriarchal role model. Her friends, siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces, children, and grandchildren all cited her generosity, spirited willingness to help anyone who asked, and the positive impact she had on their lives.She is survived by her three children Christine Yoshida, Patti Rohmeier, and Kevin Dame; her six grandchildren Kenji and Emi Yoshida, Max and Luke Rohrmeier, and Cooper and Lila Dame; and her siblings Mary Goyette, James Azar, Rosemarie Canavan, and Raymond Azar. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her siblings Ossin Rowey, Louis Azar, Lillian Solomon, and Dennis Azar.A Funeral Liturgy will be held on July 31st at 1:00 pm Pacific Standard Time at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood, with immediate family members attending inside of the church. Friends in the local Brentwood community are welcome to listen to the service in the outdoor area designated by the church. The church will be making a livestream video available for any friends and family wishing to attend the service remotely from home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison, New York.When it is safe to travel and attend indoor gatherings, to honor Lena's wishes the family plans to hold a second funeral service for Rhode Island friends and family at Saint Basil The Great Church in Lincoln, RI, followed by a burial at Saint Basil the Great Cemetery in Cumberland, RI.