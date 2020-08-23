1/1
Lennial "Zack" Jones
1937 - 2020
Aug. 22, 1937 - March 24, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Zack was born in Franklin County Texas and died suddenly at home in his favorite chair.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ardith, sons Steven and Wesley, Grandchildren Zachary, Alana and Casey, Great Grandchildren twins Ava and Leanna and Walker.
Zack graduated from Gridley High School in 1956 and has many school friends to this day.
He moved his family to Concord in 1959 and became a plumber. He could outwork just about everybody. He retired out of Local 159 as a foreman.
While his sons were young, he coached their little league teams. He would go on to raise and race pigeons for many years. If you ever could not find him, you only had to look as far as the pigeon coop. It was his passion.
He loved Texas and his large Texas family. He looked forward to his annual trip to visit with them. He also loved his children, grandchildren, and many friends and country music.
He is missed by all who knew and loved him.
Celebration of life is pending


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
