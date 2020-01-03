|
Leno C. Rossi
Nov. 22, 1926 ~ Dec. 21, 2019
Resident of Moraga, CA
Leno C. Rossi was born in El Cerrito to Alma & Angelo Rossi on Nov. 22, 1926 and passed away in the early morning hour of Dec. 21, 2019 in his home in Moraga, CA. He is survived by his wife of 69 years and father of two sons; Ronald & Randy Rossi & two grandchildren. He leaves brother Don & wife Betty Rossi & niece's & nephews. He graduated from Richmond High School & Heald's College with a B.A. degree. He was a World War II Veteran. He was Secretary Treasurer of three Corporations. Leno & his wife were very close. They did everything together. He loved all types of sports.
Bridge Hospice was very comforting for Leno. He liked everyone, plus his family & friends. He loved life & everyone loved him. He will be greatly missed by all. He will be buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the near future.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Cancer Research or .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020