Leo Garfield

Feb. 17 1929 ~ Feb. 20, 2019

Resident of El Sobrante, Ca

Leo C. Garfield, former police chief for the City of Richmond, passed away at his home in El Sobrante just three days after his 90th birthday.

He was born the 5th of 8 children to Laura and Dallas Garfield in Fremont, Nebraska. After graduating from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served three years in the occupation of Japan as a military policeman. Discharged in 1949, from Camp Stoneman, Pittsburg, he settled in Richmond, where he met and married Doreen Daniel in 1951. Their marriage of 67 fantastic years, produced four children, six grandchildren. and six great grandchildren. Leo Garfield served 31 years on the Richmond Police Department where he served as chief for 9 years. He then served 7 years at the Los Medanos Police Academy. He enjoyed being with his family, traveling, reading history books and writing a newsletter to retired Richmond Police alumni. He was a long time member of the Richmond Elks Lodge.

During his last weeks at home, Leo was able to visit with his extended family including his wife Doreen, his sisters Dorothy Kennedy and Marjorie Palmer, his children Laurie Hailey, Barry Garfield, Doug Garfield, and Karen Zaragoza, their spouses, (Mark, Shannon, Debbie, and Jorge, respectively), his six grandchildren and his six great grandchildren, along with many nephews, nieces and friends.

Leo's family would like to thank the many friends and community members who called or stopped by in the last few weeks to wish Leo well and reminisce about his years of helping and serving the community with pride, honor, and a warm sense of humor.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, on March 11, at the Bethany Baptist Church, 5850 Alhambra Avenue, Martinez. Internment will be on March 12, 11:00 am, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon.





Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019