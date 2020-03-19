|
|
Leo Joseph Luna
January 1, 1942 - March 11, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Leo Joseph Luna, 78, passed away on March 11, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his three loving daughters after having Alzheimer's Disease for almost six years.
Leo was born in Denver, Colorado and was the son of Elias Beltram Luna and Sedelia Quinteros. He was married to Linda Helene Luna for 55 magical years. Leo was drafted during the Vietnam War as a tank mechanic for the Army and was stationed in Germany for four years, which is where he and Linda had their first child. When they moved back to the United States they lived in Oakland, later moving to Pleasanton in 1976 where they raised their three daughters. Leo was an eccentric colorful man of many trades. Throughout his lifetime he was a hairstylist, florist, entrepreneur, school bus driver, teacher and most notably, a wonderful magician. Even after his retirement, he continued to do magic shows for families and companies around the bay area. He was also a dedicated member of the Baha'i community. Leo was the most loving, kindest and accepting person. Bringing joy to children and families made him the happiest. He will be remembered for his bright spirit and the happiness he brought to all that knew him.
Leo is survived by his three 'darling daughters' and their husbands, Danielle' Hutchinson (Stephen), Pelle' Seim (John), Gabrielle' Ballew (Nathan); six loving grandchildren, Daniel and Nikole Hutchinson, Kendall, Haley and Allan Seim and Alexis Ballew; his sibling Linda Quinteros; sister in law and her husband Casia Ruiz (Rich Srsen), sister in law and her husband Shirley Roach (Frank) and brother in law and his wife Donald Stafford (Arlene). Leo is preceded in death by his adoring wife Linda Luna; mother and step-father Sedelia and Pete Quinteros, father Elias Beltram Luna; brother Robert Ruiz, grandson Justin Robert Hutchinson, mother in law and her husband Eula and John Massez and father in law Charles Elphick along with many other family members whom he loved dearly.
A private service will be held with immediate family only, due to current restrictions on gatherings. No reception to follow at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the at act.alz.org
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020