My name is Jonathan, I work at Lucky stores in Pinole California. I have known Leo for at least 15 years. He and his lovely wife Leleanor would come into the store and we would talk regularly. We talked about many things such as Sports, family, and always talk about good wine. The last time I saw my friend Leo was on Wednesday of last week which was June 10th. We talk to each other for a good 20 plus minutes about when we would be meeting for that glass of wine we always talk about. I have worked for Lucky Supermarket for 45-plus + years and it is customers / friends like Leo and Leleanor that makes going to work worthwhile! I will miss you dearly Leo but every time I hold up a glass of wine I will think of you.

Jonathan Meeks

Friend