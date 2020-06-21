Leo McGroarty
1935 - 2020
Leo McGroarty
December 22, 1935 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
Our Lord and Savior welcomed Leo upon his passing June 13, 2020. Leo was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Charles and Gertrude McGroarty. Following his service as a Navy corpsman, Leo migrated to California in 1957 following wedding his lifetime love, Leonore. Leo and Leonore loved spending time together at the ocean, especially Bodega Bay. Leo served several generations of customers over fifty-plus years through the Village Barbershop in Orinda, not only as a master barber but also as a friend. Leo was a devoted family man and being a good provider was at this foundation. Leo's presence at ballgames, concerts, and other family events was constant. Leo is survived by loving daughters Nina and Marissa, son Steven, granddaughter Lena, and great-granddaughter Elodie. We thank you Dad for always taking the time to invest in us through your teachings and your time. We miss you and love you always.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
My name is Jonathan, I work at Lucky stores in Pinole California. I have known Leo for at least 15 years. He and his lovely wife Leleanor would come into the store and we would talk regularly. We talked about many things such as Sports, family, and always talk about good wine. The last time I saw my friend Leo was on Wednesday of last week which was June 10th. We talk to each other for a good 20 plus minutes about when we would be meeting for that glass of wine we always talk about. I have worked for Lucky Supermarket for 45-plus + years and it is customers / friends like Leo and Leleanor that makes going to work worthwhile! I will miss you dearly Leo but every time I hold up a glass of wine I will think of you.
Jonathan Meeks
Friend
