Leo McGroarty
December 22, 1935 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
Our Lord and Savior welcomed Leo upon his passing June 13, 2020. Leo was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Charles and Gertrude McGroarty. Following his service as a Navy corpsman, Leo migrated to California in 1957 following wedding his lifetime love, Leonore. Leo and Leonore loved spending time together at the ocean, especially Bodega Bay. Leo served several generations of customers over fifty-plus years through the Village Barbershop in Orinda, not only as a master barber but also as a friend. Leo was a devoted family man and being a good provider was at this foundation. Leo's presence at ballgames, concerts, and other family events was constant. Leo is survived by loving daughters Nina and Marissa, son Steven, granddaughter Lena, and great-granddaughter Elodie. We thank you Dad for always taking the time to invest in us through your teachings and your time. We miss you and love you always.
View the online memorial for Leo McGroarty
December 22, 1935 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
Our Lord and Savior welcomed Leo upon his passing June 13, 2020. Leo was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Charles and Gertrude McGroarty. Following his service as a Navy corpsman, Leo migrated to California in 1957 following wedding his lifetime love, Leonore. Leo and Leonore loved spending time together at the ocean, especially Bodega Bay. Leo served several generations of customers over fifty-plus years through the Village Barbershop in Orinda, not only as a master barber but also as a friend. Leo was a devoted family man and being a good provider was at this foundation. Leo's presence at ballgames, concerts, and other family events was constant. Leo is survived by loving daughters Nina and Marissa, son Steven, granddaughter Lena, and great-granddaughter Elodie. We thank you Dad for always taking the time to invest in us through your teachings and your time. We miss you and love you always.
View the online memorial for Leo McGroarty
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.