Leo Pigozzi Jr.
Sep, 23, 1928 - Aug. 17, 2019
Oakland
Leo is the son of Leo Pigozzi Sr. and Hildegard Wagner Pigozzi. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1950 from the University of California, Berkeley. He served two years at Fort Ord, Texas, as an instructor of basic electronics to students in the artillery school. Upon leaving the Army he enrolled in graduate school at Berkeley with the intension of specializing in transistors, which were just beginning to revolutionize the electronics industry. His hoped-for career in electronics was aborted when he had to take over the family business after his father suffered a heart attack. With the help of his long-term employee Lawrence Steiner, Leo managed Wagner & Pigozzi, Inc., an automotive machine shop specializing in large diesel engines, until it closed in 2015, after over eighty years in business. He never lost his interest in electronics and designed elaborate property security systems for both his house and business, long before such systems became available commercially.
In 1980 Leo married Gisela Malinowski, a German immigrant and nurse employed in the office of Leo's dentist. They had a happy life together until Gisela's death in 2003. Leo led a simple life, especially after Gisela died. He was sole caregiver for his mother during her later years. Apart from a trip to Germany with Gisela to visit her relatives, the farthest he ever got from Oakland was El Paso Texas. He was well known among his neighbors, employees and business associates for his good nature and scrupulous honesty. Leo was also known for his generosity both at the personal and institutional level. Anyone who came into the shop with a hard-luck story would get a few dollars, and every year he donated a significant part of his income to his favorite charities. He was best known. especially in his later years, for his good humor and he enjoyed looking out for new jokes to share with his friends.
Leo is survived by his brother Don Pigozzi and sister in law Judith Casey, both of Oakland. There will be a one-hour Visitation at the Clarence N. Cooper Mortuary, 1580 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland at 10 AM, Wednesday August 28th. A mass at St. Jarlath Church on Fruitvale Avenue will follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Next Step Learning Center in Leo's honor. (http://www.nextsteplc.org/).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019