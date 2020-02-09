|
Leo R. Croce
May 14, 1923 - January 27, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Leo R. Croce, a member of the greatest generation, has passed away at the age of 96. He was a true patriot and gentleman, a devoted family man, and a leader in his profession and in the communities he served. He was kind, charming, intelligent and generous. He possessed a great sense of humor and a true zest for life.
Leo was the youngest of four children, born in Oakland to Felice and Francesca Croce, who immigrated to San Francisco from Italy.
Leo was a precocious student, talented athlete and natural born leader. He was president of his 6th grade graduating class and student body president of Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School. At Oakland Technical High School he was elected head cheerleader, junior class president and then student body president. In his senior year he also represented his school at Boys State. Leo was an excellent student, lettered in track and football, was a competitive swimmer, played church-league basketball and achieved Eagle Scout. He was passionate about music, becoming part of a quartet that performed for school functions, won radio Amateur Hour competitions, had gigs at Lake Tahoe and even performed at the World's Fair on Treasure Island. In 1941 he was awarded the Citizenship Cup as the outstanding graduating senior.
Leo had a tremendous work ethic that would serve him well his entire life. Even as a youngster he sold Christmas cards door to door, had a paper route delivering more than 100 papers daily, and was a newsboy selling morning papers and magazines to San Francisco train commuters. In high school, he worked at Grimmett's Sporting Goods and later at Foreman and Clark clothiers, as well as his father's Roma Restaurant.
Leo received a Cal Alumni Scholarship to UC Berkeley and was able to complete his freshman year before enlisting in the US Army Air Force. At age 19 he began B-17 pilot training. He was stationed at Nuthampstead AFB, England in the US 8th AF, 398th BG, successfully completing 35 missions over Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1945. He was awarded the Air Medal with Silver and Bronze Cluster, the European Theater of Operations with two Bronze Stars, the American WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal with Bronze Star and the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal.
After the war, Leo graduated from Cal, married his childhood sweetheart, Pina Ciarlo, and fulfilled his dream of becoming an educator. He began his 41 year career, first in Oakland, where he was a teacher, coach, counselor, vice-principal, jr. and high school principal, and associate superintendent. Later he was appointed superintendent of schools in Livermore. He was affectionately called The Dean by his fellow county superintendents for his longevity and wise counsel, serving in Livermore for 16 years, the longest tenure of any superintendent in the district. Upon his retirement in 1991, the school board named a school after him, Leo R. Croce Elementary School, for which he was deeply honored. He and his family started the Leo Croce Scholarship, which has bestowed annual college scholarships to students who attended Croce school. Every spring since its inception Leo has presented the scholarships to deserving students at annual Awards Night ceremonies. He remained active at the school, attending numerous events throughout the year, visiting classrooms and interacting with staff, students and parents, which brought him immense joy until the last days of his life.
Leo and Pina were deeply religious, committed and generous to their church and to many educational causes. He was an active Rotarian for over 45 years, where he received the Rotary Community Service Award and was named the Livermore Rodeo Parade Grand Marshall in recognition of outstanding service to the community and volunteer efforts. He was a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce and was founder of the Business and Education Committee. He served on numerous boards and committees from Las Positas College, to the Boy Scouts of America and the Cerebral Palsy Association of the East Bay.
Upon his retirement, Leo played 18 holes of golf at least once a week until the age of 94. He remained active, loved to read, did daily crossword puzzles and kept a sharp mind. At age 95, he co-wrote a memoir of his life and war years, Mission Completed. He returned to Nuthampstead to revisit his WWII air base for a Memorial Day service, where he was a keynote speaker and laid a wreath for his 398th BG at the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the American Cemetery in Cambridge. A newly completed addition to the Nuthampstead Airfield Museum will be named after him.
Leo was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Pina, his sister Elda and his brother, Pinky. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Pamela and son-in-law, John Goode, his grandchildren, Vanessa (Eric Connett) and Richard Goode, and great grandchildren Cade, Claire, Jaxon, Finn and Griffin, his 98 year old sister, Natalie, and many loving nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews. His family wishes to thank, Dr. Ronald Yang, Dr. Sharon Kang, our loyal Beatriz and Excellent Care at Home caregivers Fatima, Reden and Annaleen.
You are invited to attend a Celebration of Life and Reception at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 6, at the Fireside Room, 1001 Golden Rain Rd, in Rossmoor. Prior to the Celebration of Life, a mass will be said at St Anne's Church, 1600 Rossmoor Parkway, at 1:00 pm. All are welcomed. Donations may be made in Leo's memory to the Leo R. Croce Elementary School Scholarship Fund, c/o Croce School, 5650 Scenic Ave. Livermore, CA 94551.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020