LEO VINCENT SMITHAug. 16, 1927 – Nov. 21, 2020Resident of Pleasant HillLeo Vincent Smith passed into God's loving arms on Saturday, November 21, due to health complications. Leo was very well known throughout the communities of Contra Costa County and Kirkwood Meadows ski resort. He was a devoted parishioner and longstanding member of the choir at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, California, an expert craftsman and general contractor, a member of the board with the Kirkwood Municipal Public Utilities District from 1997-2012, and a certified ski Instructor for the Blind at Kirkwood. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union from 1950 to 1993, a member of the Far West Ski Association, and a member of Pressing Iron and Trivet Collectors of America.Born in Oakland, California, Leo graduated from Oakland Technical High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Nina Ramey, and thereafter served six months in the United States Navy. He married Nina in 1948, then pursued an education in architecture at San Francisco City College where he earned an associate of arts degree. He worked as a carpenter throughout the 1950s, and earned his general contractor's license in 1961, which became his lifelong career until he retired in 1993. Throughout his life, Leo enjoyed many trips to South Lake Tahoe and the high Sierras to go backpacking, camping, fishing, and skiing. He was a collector of antiques and collectibles, eventually owning one of the largest antique iron collections on the West Coast.Leo is survived by his loving wife, Nina, of 72 years and his devoted children, Richard, Robert, Daniel, and Michael. Two of his children, Ronald and Laura, predeceased Leo in 1993 and 2008. Leo is also survived by his sister Patricia Miller, grandchildren Shaun, Gabriella, Guillemma, Colton, Delaney, Brian, and Justin, and great grandchildren Ronald, Bre'kayla, Hannah Lynn, Niela, and Von, and so many more family members and friends. He was generous, loving, fair, and always had a sense of humor and a good story to tell. Leo will be missed by all who knew him, although the memories of him will last forever.There are no funeral services scheduled.