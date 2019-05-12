Leon Chuck Cho

Resident of Richmond, California for 28 years

Leon Cho passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Guangdong, China on Oct 26, 1947 and brought to Sacramento, CA shortly thereafter by parents Jack and Gum Cho. After graduating from McClatchy High School in Sacramento, he attended UC Davis and earned his BA degree in Fine Arts. He was promptly drafted by the Army and stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where he taught art to the involuntary inhabitants until he was honorably discharged. He returned to the Sacramento area where he taught art at Woodland Community College and worked in the Sacramento library system before moving to the Bay area. Leon met his future wife, Nancy Baer, married in 1990 then started their family and residence in Richmond, CA. After earning his Masters in Library Science from UC Berkeley, Leon worked for the Oakland Public Library for 25 years, where he retired from the Montclair Branch as the librarian-in-charge. Leon was a long-time tennis player, sports fan, movie aficionado, appreciator of fine arts, collector of books and music. His friends and loved ones will miss his dry sense of humor, intelligent discourse, and enduring friendship. Leon is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Leah, grandson Makai, sisters Naomi Cho and Gail Cho.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Friends of the Montclair Library, In Memory of Leon Cho, 1687 Mountain Blvd., Oakland, CA 94611.





