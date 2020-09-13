Leon R. Huffman
November 2, 1939 – September 2, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
Leon Huffman, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2nd. A longtime resident of Castro Valley, Leon was born in Brawley, California to the late Ryal and Florence Huffman. Leon's career in the construction industry began alongside his father, building many homes in San Leandro and Castro Valley in the 1960s. For many years he worked as a Senior Project Superintendent for Rudolph and Sletten, General Contractors, on projects throughout California. He was a proud member of Carpenters Union Local 713 for over 47 years.
Leon was the beloved husband of Patricia. Leon and Pat met as young teens in Sunday school at the United Methodist Church in San Leandro, where they married almost 60 years ago.
Leon was the cherished father of Donna and Jeffrey Hill of Livermore and Debra and Troy Sparks of Castro Valley. He also leaves behind his much loved grandchildren, Nicole Hill, Justin Hill, and Tyler Sparks.
Our family is especially grateful to the staff of Pleasanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care Leon received for the past six years.
Donations in memory of Leon may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
