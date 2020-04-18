|
Leon S. Watson
Nov. 27, 1927 - Apr. 13, 2020
Oakland
Our dearest husband and father, Leon S. Watson (92) passed away peacefully at home on 4-13-2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was a faithful member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, where he served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Knight of St. Peter Claver #212. He was an active member of the Prince Hall Masonic family – Eli Baker Lodge #62, Rebecca Chapter #56 OES, Victoria Consistory #25 and Heroines of Jericho.
Leon was a member of the Machinist and Warehouse IAM #1546, he worked at Trailmobile (25 years), Kaiser Aluminum & Bearing Engineering. He also worked at Highland Hospital where he retired at age 75.
In his early years, Leon served in the United States Marine Corp. He was the scout master of Pack #424, where he mentored many young boys into men. He was a community activist and proud to be one of the first interracial couples to be married in the Catholic Church in Oakland, Ca. He loved to dance, go to the casino and DJ with his son as part of Hillside Productions. Leon was a friend to many and will be missed.
Leon is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosina, 2 sons Jose (LaTanya) & Jorge (Elaine) & daughter, Lucia (Elijah), 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Private services and interment at Rolling Hills Cemetery. A public Memorial service to be held at later date.
View the online memorial for Leon S. Watson
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2020