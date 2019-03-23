Leona Balmino

Resident of Rodeo

Leona Balmino, a resident of Rodeo, CA for 69 years, passed peacefully into God's loving hands on March 9, 2019. Proceeding her in death in recent years, were her beloved husband of 65 years, John Balmino and her cherished daughters, Nancy (Balmino) Fanucchi and Donna (Balmino) Dworak. She is survived by a son, David J. Balmino and a daughter Deborah Balmino-Graham, sisters; Dolores Nelson and Jane Rasmussen, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Leona's life as a homemaker was brim full of devotion for her family. Each person was her "treasure". She was a loving and private person who enjoyed the simple things in life; gardening, vacations at the family cabin, camping trips, visiting with friends, the moon over Mt. Shasta, and YES, ice cream & m&m's!

She possessed a strength and wisdom that inspired each of us and allowed her to continue "shining her light" after suffering deep personal losses. Everyone adored "Gramma Noni".

Leona wished for a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers or donations, mom would just ask that you hug those you love everyday with a grateful heart.





