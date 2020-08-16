Leona Ruth (Van Stone) Fryer
January 19, 1933 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Lona passed away in her sleep at her home at age 87.
Lona was born in Jacksonville, Illinois to Helen Clifford and Nelson Page Van Stone. As WWII was ending, she emigrated from Missouri to California with her widowed mother and younger brother. She graduated from Fresno State College with a degree in Education in 1954.
As a teacher in parent participation nursery and Head Start programs, and of early childhood education studies at Ohlone College, Lona touched the lives of countless families. She loved every kid she ever met, but especially her own kids and grandchildren.
Concerned with making the world a better place for all the world's children, a favorite pendant she often wore proclaimed "War is not healthy for children and other living things."
She travelled often throughout her life, visiting family and friends, like her cousin Natalie and the Mallorys. She took cruises to Alaska, Italy and the Panama Canal with her husband Jim, travelled with her granddaughter on a Disney cruise through Northern Europe, relaxed on Hawaiian vacations and beach house stays in Cayucos with extended family, attended the state convention with her P.E.O. sisters to hear Caitlin sing, experienced a cross-country train journey with her daughter Melissa, and enjoyed visiting Disney World with her great-nephew Daniel Van Stone and family. A great cook, Lona loved to entertain both in her house in Hayward and her cabin in Dorrington.
Lona fought cancer for over a year. Even after entering hospice care in early July, she announced her intention to live until November 3rd to vote for Joe Biden. Her family and many friends spent quality time with her in her last weeks. Sadly, she didn't make it to November.
Lona is survived by her husband James, children David (Stephanie Prausnitz), Suzanne (Bruce Dwyer) and Chris (Janine Kraus), grandchildren Alina and Finley, brother Page (Kay), and sisters-in-law Dea and Eleanor, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Melissa.
We will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Audubon California's Richardson Bay Audubon Center and Sanctuary online at: richardsonbay.audubon.org
; or call Audubon California at 415-644-4624. View the online memorial for Leona Ruth (Van Stone) Fryer