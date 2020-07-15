1/1
Leonard Anderson
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Leonard Anderson
August 10, 1933 - May 17, 2020
Resident of Surprise, AZ
Leonard Verner Anderson, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on May 17, 2020. Leonard was born on August 10, 1933 in Sanish, North Dakota to Rudolph and Lillian Anderson. He graduated from Sanish High School, North Dakota State University with a BS in Industrial Engineering, and John F. Kennedy University with an MBA. He married Nadine Larson April 7, 1957 in Webster, SD. Leonard served in the Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he was a member of Order of the Oozlefinch. He worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA. He also worked for Crown Zellerbach in Antioch, CA and Newark, DE. He finally retired while working as a salesman for L.E. Sauer Machine Co. In retirement, he loved traveling the country in his 5th wheel trailer and antiquing with Nadine, family history, and photography. Leonard leaves daughter Nola Anderson of San Francisco, CA, son Mark Anderson, wife Sara and grandson Tobias of Kennewick, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine, his parents Rudolph and Lillian of New Town, ND, and brother Roger Anderson of New Town, ND. Internment will be August 8, 2020 at Grand Valley Cemetery, New Town, ND. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Stand Up to Cancer or any local cancer charity. Arrangement entrusted to Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel, Sun City West, AZ.


View the online memorial for Leonard Anderson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Interment
Grand Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
(623) 584-6299
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Leonard. May the God of comfort give you the strength to cope with this loss. Know that he cares for you.-1Peter5:7 May the support of your family console you as grieve.
James
Neighbor
